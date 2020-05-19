Museum-reserves reopening in Armenia – Panorama

A variety of gallery- gets under the Service for the Protection of Historical Environment and also Cultural Museum-Reserves SNCO of the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and also Sport are reopening after coronavirus lockdown.

In certain, Garni Historical and also Cultural Museum-Reserve, Zvartnots Historical and also Cultural Reserve-Museum, Lori Fortress Large City Historical and also Cultural Reserve, Amberd Castle Historical and also Cultural Reserve and also Metsamor Historical-Archaeological Museum-Reserve are open to site visitors from currently on, the SNCO claimed onFacebook

People are needed to put on face masks and also handwear covers while checking out the gallery- gets and also to avoid celebration in teams in front of the ticket workplaces.