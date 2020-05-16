Museum of Literature and Art holds online flash mob of sharing photos “Me at the Museum” – Panorama

The Museum of Literature and Art has joined the celebrations of International Museum Day 2020 which takes place on Monday 18 May 2020. To mark the date, the museum has launched a global flash mob to have interaction with museum audiences asking to share pictures of them taken at the Museum.

“We are confident that you have taken photo of yourself at the Museum of Art and Literature with one of favorite exhibits. We ask you look back at your photos, recall the best moments, choose a photo taken at the Museum and post in the comments section of the flash mob call. The user whose image receives the most likes will get a surprise gift from the Museum,” stated the flash mob announcement.

