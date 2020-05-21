Musclebound son, 31, accused of murdering his parents in Brisbane is hit with an ARSON charge 

The guy accused of murder his parents with a sledgehammer has actually been extradited to Queensland to deal with costs.

Christopher Puglia, 31, briefly dealt with the the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Thursday on murder costs.

He has actually been accused of murder his parents Frank as well as Loris Puglia, both 59, on Saturday at their Joyner residence, north ofBrisbane

The court was informed Puglia will certainly additionally be billed with tried arson.

More to find