Murtisol Electric E-Bike Motor Kit 26” Fat Tire Front Wheel 48V 1000W Bicycle Motor Conversion Kit…



Price: $179.99

(as of Aug 02,2020 09:57:28 UTC – Details)

Product Description

PACKAGE INCLUDES



1x 48V 1000W Motor

1x 20” / 26″ front Wheel/rear Wheel

1x 48V Controller

2x Hand Brakes

1x Thumb Throttle

2x Handle Grips

1x Harness

1x Controller Bag

1x User Manual

DIMENSION



Material:aluminum alloy

Wheel Type: 20” / 26” front wheel/rear wheel

Wheel Diameter: 16.54” / 22.52”

Hub Diameter: 10.04” / 9.65”

Rim Width: 6.69” / 5.31”

Spokes material: iron

key details:



Use electric energy

Clean and Environmentally. Throw away gas and oil. Entering a new era of environmental protection.

Super power awesome speed

Providing high quality motor, controller and battery. Ensure super power and long ride.

Double power Double way

Perfect for a lengthy trip. Electric plus pedal.

Avoid uncomfortable wrist positions and simply pedal anytime, anywhere.

✔ GREAT POWER AWESONE SPEED-Features 48V 1000W super power brushless gearless hub motor. Aluminum alloy powerful controller and Rare-earth metal magnet in the motor produce efficiently large power. Max speed of 31 mph and then reach speeds of 27 miles an hour no problem. Please hang onto your hat cause this bike will go fast!

✔ DOUBLE WAY DOUBLE POWER-Combination of pedal bike and motorized bike. Perfect for long riding.Pretty intuitive to put together

✔ SAFETY RIDING-Built to the highest international standards CE, EN15194. Brake Levers cut off the power supply to the motor safely; Twist throttle has battery level display and power-cut off button.

✔ CLEAN AND ENVIRONMENTAL FRIENDLY-Use electric energy, throw away gas and oil.

✔ NOTE-The size of front wheel is as same as rear wheel.This item is suitable for the bike that its front fork is 5.3’’ and rear fork is 6.7’’. Please check the equipment regularly especially spoke and don’t ride the bike on the heavy rainy day!