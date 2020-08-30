Murray wants time for ATP management, Medvedev waits for clarity By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Tennis – China Open – Men’s Singles – Quarterfinals



By Sudipto Ganguly

(Reuters) – Former guys’s world top tennis gamer Andy Murray states he is not presently in favour of a breakaway gamers’ group led by Novak Djokovic and has actually prompted fellow professional athletes to offer the governing body more time to tackle their issues.

Top- ranked Djokovic, Canadian Vasek Pospisil and American John Isner resigned from the gamers’ council of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) after other members officially asked to step down.

“After today’s successful meeting, we are excited to announce the beginning of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), the first player-only association in tennis since 1972,” Djokovic published on social networks, with an image of more than 60 gamers on court at the U.S. Open location.

Djokovic has stated their intent was not to interfere with the existing ATP trip however use a platform for gamers to be much better heard on choices that impact their incomes.

The relocation has actually provoked resistance from the 2 most effective gamers in guys’s tennis, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, who are likewise part of the gamers’ council, while the sport’s world governing bodies have actually prompted unity.

“I won’t be signing it today,” …