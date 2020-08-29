Murray ready to have fun again at U.S. Open By Reuters





By Amy Tennery

New York City (Reuters) – Andy Murray is combating fit and ready to get rid of memories of his last see to the U.S. Open, when an agonizing hip contributed to a second-round death in 2018, as he looks forward to completing at a slam for the very first time in nearly 20 months.

The 33-year-old Briton, who thrived at Flushing Meadows in 2012, has actually missed out on 2 of the last 3 editions of the competition as he had a hard time to manage a career-threatening hip injury.

During that time, Murray has actually gone through 2 operations, consisting of hip resurfacing surgical treatment in January 2019 which has actually permitted him to restore his tennis profession.

“Last time I was here I played a couple of good matches, but it wasn’t that enjoyable for me because the hip was really not good,” stated Murray, who beat Alexander Zverev in Western & Southern Open previously today to record his very first win over a top-10 gamer given that 2017.

“Now, like in the matches I played last week, I felt pretty good on the court in terms of my body.

“Although the matches were still hard and difficult, still satisfying to be out there completing since my body was really feeling alright. Hopefully that will hold true again next week.”

Murray, whose last Grand Slam look was at the 2019 Australian …