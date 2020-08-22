Murray makes winning return at eerie Western and Southern Open By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Tennis: Western & Southern Open



(Reuters) – Andy Murray declared a hardfought 7-6( 6) 3-6 6-1 first-round win over American Frances Tiafoe at the Western and Southern Open on Saturday, as the ATP Tour made a disconcerting return from a five-month COVID-19 hiatus.

From a competition usually played in Cincinnati however relocated to New York due to the fact that of the coronavirus pandemic to masked ball young boys and women, there was really little regular about the return of expert guys’s tennis.

With no viewers permitted into the vast Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, matches were played in eerie silence under the shadow of enormous Arthur Ashe Stadium that will be spotlight when the U.S. Open begins onAug 31.

Working his method back to match physical fitness after going through a 2nd hip surgical treatment in January, Murray got his very first competition of 2020 off to a favorable start by enduring a near 2 hour, thirty minutes obstacle from Tiafoe to reach the 2nd round where a sterner test waits for in 5th seed Alexander Zverev.

“My goal is to come in and my hip to be feeling good,” stated three-times Grand Slam champ Murray.

“That’s what I desired so I do not mind just how much tennis I get to play, I understand that will come the practice, the more matches …