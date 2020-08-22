Murray admits to rustiness ahead of ATP return By Reuters

©Reuters Davis Cup Finals



(Reuters) – Andy Murray states he’s feeling off the speed for his return to the ATP Tour this weekend however is hoping to struck his stride ahead of the U.S Open, which starts onAug 31.

Murray, 33, will deal with Frances Tiafoe in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open, which started today in New York and works as a warm-up occasion for gamers ahead of the U.S. Open.

The Briton, a three-time tennis Grand Slam winner, has actually not played competitively considering that November due to hip issues however participated in exhibit occasions just recently with the expert circuit shut.

“I’m looking forward to be back competing. I’ve really enjoyed the last few days just practising with top players,” he stated in discuss the ATP site.

“I’ve been practising with Dominic Thiem, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov. Those guys don’t hold back. It’s a bit of a different speed to what I’ve been used to. I felt a little off the pace but I’m feeling quite good on court in terms of my hip.

“That was actually all I desired. I desired to get to the U.S. Open sensation quite pain-free so that I might take pleasure in playing in a Grand Slam once again.”

The U.S. Open will occur without fans to suppress the spread of the unique coronavirus, and Murray is preparing for a couple of …