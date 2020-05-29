Murphy snapped up for Millisle ride | Racing News

Oisin Murphy will ride Millisle for the primary time within the Qipco 1000 Guineas.

The champion jockey has picked up the plum mount on the Jessica Harrington-trained Group One winner as common rider Shane Foley could be required to quarantine for 14 days again in Ireland ought to he journey to Newmarket.

A daughter of Starspangledbanner, Millisle loved her most interesting second up to now within the Cheveley Park Stakes over six furlongs on the Rowley Mile in September, beating Raffle Prize and main French 1000 Guineas fancy Tropbeau.

Millisle has but to race past that journey, however Murphy is hopeful she’s going to get the mile.

He instructed Sky Sports Racing: “I feel she’s going to. She stayed very properly within the Cheveley Park, I do know it was solely six furlongs, however Shane could not pull her up after the road.

“She’s a daughter of Starspangledbanner out of a miling household, so you would be very hopeful she’d get the journey and if Jessie believes so, I feel we should always all get some confidence from that.

“I’m thrilled to be asked to ride her, she’s a really nice ride to pick up.”