Murkowski brushes off Trump’s promise to campaign against her: ‘I cannot live in fear of a tweet’

“I made the comments that I made,” Murkowski instructed CNN on Monday. “I stand by them. Again, I think it’s important that we have a president who is working to bring people together. … And tone and words matter.”

She added, “I cannot live in fear of a tweet. That’s where I am now.”

“We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society,” Mattis wrote. “This will not be easy, as the past few days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children.”

Mattis’ forceful rebuke of Trump additionally compelled different Republicans to reply.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine instructed CNN Monday she has learn Mattis’ assertion and has “a lot of respect for him.”

The Maine senator, who is up for a tough reelection , had declined to touch upon his assertion final week, saying she hadn’t learn it. She would not elaborate Monday on whether or not she agreed with Mattis’ criticism of the President.

“I already made my comments on the President’s actions last week, so I really don’t have anything more to add,” Collins stated, referring to her criticism of Trump’s dealing with of the clearing out of peaceable protesters from Lafayette Square, after which he visited the close by St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo opportunity with a Bible

Collins has repeatedly refused to say if she is backing Trump’s reelection bid.

“It’s Gen. Mattis’ opinion, he’s free to express it,” Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, instructed CNN. Asked once more if he agreed with any of the criticism, Johnson stated: “All I’m going to say about Gen. Mattis is I do respect him. He’s a great American. It’s his opinion to express it.”

Leaving the ground on Thursday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was silent when requested twice about Mattis’ criticism, returning to his workplace and ignoring a reporter’s questions.

The response displays what number of prime Republicans on Capitol Hill have calculated that their fortunes in the 2020 elections relaxation in massive half on Trump’s efficiency on the polls. But Collins has but to say publicly if she’ll again the President’s reelection bid.

She didn’t be part of Trump on his journey to her state Friday to participates in a roundtable with business fisherman in Bangor after which go to a medical tools producer, Puritan Medical Products, in Guilford.

That resolution is an element of the troublesome balancing act she’s had to navigate with Trump, who might be competing in the state this fall provided that the state splits its electoral votes. Collins wants the backing of each Trump supporters and detractors to win in the Democratic-leaning state.

She’s anticipated to face Democrat Sara Gideon in November.