Murdered New York tech entrepreneur’s personal assistant is arrested

The personal assistant of Fahim Saleh, the tech entrepreneur who was found decapitated and dismembered in his $2.2million Manhattan apartment, has been arrested.

Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, was arrested early Friday over the grisly murder of the 33-year-old in his Lower East Side apartment earlier this week.

Haspil, who worked as Saleh’s personal assistant, is expected to be charged with second degree murder and other counts, the New York Times reports.