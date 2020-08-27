Murder suspect’s suicide sparks looting, unrest in Minneapolis

A murder suspect in Minneapolis dedicated suicide as authorities will catch him Wednesday– triggering looting and unrest in a city still reeling from the death of George Floyd.

The male, who is black, shot himself in front of a number of onlookers beyond a structure on Nicollet Mall in the city’s downtown location, the Star Tribune reported.

About 90 minutes after the 6 p.m. suicide, authorities launched city monitoring video of the event to show that it was not a police-involved shooting.

But protesters still made their method downtown. The presentations started in harmony. One protester even utilized a loudspeaker to inform the crowd “the man killed himself,” the report stated.

Once night fell, nevertheless, the demonstrations turned violent, with looting and vandalism, according to reports.

A regional Fox affiliate press reporter, Courtney Godfrey, recorded a few of the robberies and posted the video to Twitter.

In one clip, looters can be seen getting in and leaving a Saks Fifth Avenue on Nicollet Mall through a damaged window.

Looters likewise struck a close-by alcohol shop and a medical arts structure, Godfrey composed.

The unrest triggered the city’s mayor, Jacob Frey, to call in the Minnesota National Guard and provide a curfew, according to the Star …