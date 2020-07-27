Murder of Bernell Trammell spurs call for federal investigation

SHOOTING REPORTED NEAR PORTLAND DEMONSTRATION

“Because of Trammell’s well-known political activism and the possibility that his murder could be politically motivated, I respectfully request that United States Attorney Matthew Krueger open an investigation,” stated Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, late Friday.

“No American should fear for their personal safety because of where they live or their political affiliation,” Hitt included.

Krueger’s representative, Kenneth Gales, stated he might not discuss Hitt’s demand.

Trammell was a familiar figure in Milwaukee’s Riverwest community, regularly pedaling a bike or strolling the streets with indications declaring his diverse spiritual or political ideas.

“He had a lot of different views,” regional author Adebisi Agoro informed ThePost “But it was his last view that made people be outrageous with him.”

The pro-Trump signs was stimulating upset posts on community Facebook pages, Agoro stated. On Monday, a male followed Trammell around town holding an indication reading “Sike”– regional slang for “not!” or “as if”– to counter it.

Trammell “didn’t have internet, he didn’t have a phone, he didn’t have a dime to his name,” Agoro stated. “But he got his message out.”

A brand-new GOP outreach workplace– opened this year to attempt to make inroads into the African-American electorate– is simply obstructs from the structure where Trammell lived and was eliminated, Hitt stated.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is personal,” he informed The Post.

Click for more from the New York Post