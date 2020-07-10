Murder investigation is launched after double stabbing in east London

A murder investigation has been launched after a guy was stabbed to death in east London, the Metropolitan police have said.

Police officers were called to Alexia Square, near to Crossharbour DLR station in Poplar, after 6pm on Friday and found a guy, considered to be in his late teens or early 20s, with stab wounds.

Despite emergency services providing first aid to the victim, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, who is believed to be in his late teens, was also taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital and police are yet to give an update on his condition.

Today a crime scene remained in place at the scene and Crossharbour Station was closed.

The police force also confirmed that no arrests had yet been made and enquires continue.

A statement released by the force read: ‘A murder investigation is underway following a stabbing in Poplar.

‘Police were called shortly after 18:00hrs on Friday, 10 July to reports of two males injured at Alexia Square, E14 close to Crossharbour DLR station.

‘Officers attended and found a man, believed aged in his late teens or early 20s, enduring stab injuries.

‘Emergency services provided medical but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Next of kin are yet to be informed.

‘At this early stage a person with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6215/10July. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’