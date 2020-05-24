Murat Gassiev ‘better-suited’ to heavyweight than Oleksandr Usyk, says Abel Sanchez | Boxing News



















0:50



Oleksandr Usyk tried to soothe any type of stress at the take on with Dereck Chisora by requesting for a selfie with his challenger!

Oleksandr Usyk tried to soothe any type of stress at the take on with Dereck Chisora by requesting for a selfie with his challenger!

Murat Gassiev is “as big a puncher as the best heavyweights” and also desires retribution on Oleksandr Usyk, says his fitness instructor Abel Sanchez.

Gassiev was IBF and also WBA cruiserweight champ however his roaring run was finished in the World Boxing Super Series last by Usyk in 2018 – both fighters have actually currently signed up with the heavyweight department.

Asked if Gassiev is better-suited to the larger department, Sanchez informed Sky Sports: “Absolutely He was eliminating himself to make weight for cruiserweight. That’s not a justification – Usyk was the far better guy on the evening.

Gassiev was a linked cruiserweight champ

“We look forward to meeting Usyk at heavyweight.”

Russia’s Gassiev hasn’t battled in 2 years however is still simply 27 years of ages.

“I first started working with him when he was nearly 20 years old,” Sanchez clarified. “He was 192 pounds at that time.

” I saw his framework and also his hands – he has enormously large hands. I stated: ‘This boy will certainly control the cruiserweight rankings after that come to be a great heavyweight’.

“It took a little longer to obtain to the heavyweights, however he will certainly be great. I expected this when I initially began collaborating with him. His hands informed me every little thing.

“He is as large a puncher as the most effective heavyweights.

“Like Evander Holyfield he has the rate of a cruiserweight. His rate and also speed will certainly be the distinction versus heavyweights, the like Oleksandr Usyk.

0: 59 Anthony Joshua desires to align battles versus bitter opponent Dillian Whyte and also obligatory opposition Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua desires to align battles versus bitter opponent Dillian Whyte and also obligatory opposition Oleksandr Usyk

“But will Usyk have the strength to handle heavyweights? He doesn’t have a big punch. In the heavyweight division you need to have something that keeps people back.”

Sanchez stated regarding Gassiev’s return: “I would like to fight Adam Kownacki, Robert Helenius or Andy Ruiz Jr. But he hasn’t fought in two years so I would like a tune-up fight first.”

Usyk won his heavyweight launching versus Chazz Witherspoon and also will certainly next off tackle DerekChisora The previous indisputable cruiserweight champ is the obligatory opposition to Anthony Joshua’s WBO heavyweight title.