‘Muppets’: Alastair Campbell accuses Boris Johnson’s government of failing to handle coronavirus crisis

Boris Johnson’s government is failing on all the foundations for dealing with a crisis, together with the best way it’s defending embattled Dominic Cummings, a former Downing Street media chief claims.

Cabinet “muppets” lead the day by day press conferences on coronavirus, and scientific specialists are getting used as “political cover”, in accordance to Alastair Campbell.

“A crisis like this needs the prime minister and the cabinet to be focusing on nothing but getting the job done, and every single one of them – the whole cabinet, the whole government machine – has been mobilised to try to save Dom,” he stated.





The former head of communications for Labour underneath Tony Blair’s management launched a vicious assault on the best way No 10 was managing the coronavirus pandemic, setting out an inventory of key factors he stated any government ought to do in a crisis.

They included “ensuring every part of government was brought in including the London mayor and the Scottish first minister”, whom he stated Mr Johnson had alienated.

Instead of a “develop, execute, narrate strategy” the cupboard had none, he advised the BBC, including: “You need to throw everything at the crisis. They are throwing everything at saving Dominic Cummings.”

Mr Johnson has stood by Mr Cummings within the face of quite a few requires him to stop, together with from Tory backbenchers, over his obvious breach of lockdown guidelines by driving to Durham when his household ought to have been isolating at residence.

A brand new opinion ballot has proven that Mr Johnson’s approval score has fallen to -1, a 20-point drop in 4 days, whereas total Tory government approval has fallen to -2, dropping 16 factors in a day.

“You have to use experts well. They’re using experts as political cover,” the previous spin physician claimed. The chief and deputy chief medical officers for England, in addition to NHS chiefs, seem alongside politicians on the day by day press conferences.

In Monday’s convention, Mr Johnson didn’t point out staying at residence. “The scientific measures are out the window. This is now crisis management on the health of millions of people being decided by this pathetic bunch of people sitting around saying ‘how can we get Dom off the front pages?’” he stated.

Mr Campbell claimed the cupboard members who seem day by day had been “muppets”.

Another rule was: “You show genuine empathy for the public. If I hear one more time that their thoughts and prayers are with the people they’ve helped to kill…”

Accusing the government of worrying about media administration greater than the tens of 1000’s that “their incompetence and indifference had killed”, he stated the government gained’t comply with the foundations “because they don’t know how to”.

As for Mr Cummings’s insistence that his journey of 260 miles was allowed within the guidelines, he stated the clause was inserted into the Bill to defend ladies and kids in danger of home violence “so let’s not pretend that that covers these circumstances. There are no exceptional circumstances in this so far as I’m concerned. He should have stayed at home.”

The Independent has requested Downing Street to reply.