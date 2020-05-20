Munster fly-half Tyler Bleyendaal forced to retire due to neck injury | Rugby Union News





Tyler Bleyendaal scored 5 tries and kicked 352 factors throughout his Munster profession

Munster Rugby have confirmed that fly-half Tyler Bleyendaal will retire from skilled rugby with instant impact.

The 29-year-old, whose final look for Munster got here in November 2019 towards Ospreys, has been suggested from skilled rugby on medical grounds due to a neck injury.

Bleyendaal, a former New Zealand U20s participant, joined the province from the Crusaders in late January 2015 and went on to make 62 appearances.

He admits the choice to retire has been a troublesome one.

“It has been very tough to be honest, to admit the fact that I’m retiring from rugby,” Bleyendaal instructed the membership’s official web site.

“But the choice is out of my fingers now, it is a medical determination, and it is the precise determination. It does not make it any simpler as a result of rugby is a large a part of my life, however I do know that I gave it completely every little thing.

“It’s the rationale Laura and myself moved over to Ireland, actually the opposite facet of the world, and I do know I’ve been privileged to play for 10 years in skilled rugby and I’m very grateful for all of the experiences that I’ve had, the friendships, and the relationships that I’ve remodeled my time.

Bleyendaal named the 2016/17 Munster Rugby Player of the Year

“It has to finish in some unspecified time in the future and sadly it wasn’t on my phrases however I’ve had the power over lockdown to plan for the longer term and spend quite a lot of time with my household at residence so there was some execs to the timing.

“The cons are that I’m away from my team-mates, and the blokes that I’ve spent quite a lot of time with. I positively miss these guys and the in-person relationships however on the identical time there’s loads to look ahead to, it would simply require a little bit of persistence till we discover out what that’s, and when it may possibly occur.

“I want to thank the Munster supporters, they have been absolutely fantastic, and they are a massive reason why myself, and the whole team, love playing in front of our home crowd and our away supporters as well.

“It nonetheless amazes me the assist we get at any location world wide, and I need to thank everybody for his or her assist, the private messages, and the assist of the staff.

“My wife Laura and I have been set up here in Limerick for over five years, we’ve a son, Bodhi, who just turned two, and we’ve another one on the way in a few months. We plan on being around for the coming period and once rugby resumes, I’d love to be around to go watch a game as a spectator and say my goodbyes in person.”