Mum’s the word as Serena, Clijsters, Azarenka take the stage at US Open By Reuters

A trio of moms begin their projects at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday with previous champs Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters in action on day 2 in addition to two times runner-up Victoria Azarenka.

Six- times U.S. Open winner Williams resumes her mission for a 24th significant title with her very first profession conference versus compatriot Kristie Ahn, the world number 96, in the 2nd match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams, 38, reached the last in 2018 and 2019 however has actually been stuck on 23 Grand Slam titles, one shy of Margaret Court’s songs record, because winning the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant with her child Alexis Olympia.

Clijsters, who came out of retirement this year after an eight-year lack throughout which she brought to life her 2nd and 3rd kids, deals with Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 21st seed, in the preliminary.

The 37-year-old Belgian wild card might have a hard time for physical fitness having actually withdrawn from recently’s warm-up competition in New York with a stomach injury.

Clijsters, a three-times U.S. Open champ, has actually played just 2 competitions this year, suffering preliminary beats in Dubai and Monterrey prior to expert tennis ground …