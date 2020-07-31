Mumba Switch Carrying Case, [Plus Version] Portable Protective Travel Carry handbag Pouch for Blade/Battle Case [Large Capacity] (Black)



Conveniently transport your Nintendo Switch and all your gaming essentials in this rugged carrying case from Mumba!

✔ Offers maximum storage capacity with room for a Nintendo Switch (including Mumba Switch Battle case/Blade case cover and both Joy-Cons attached)

✔ With a slim and lightweight design, this portable case is travel-friendly and can be easily carried by itself or in your bag, backpack, or luggage.

✔ offers dual protection from shocks and drops with a hard, water-resistant shell made of durable EVA material

✔It has a padded middle layer to protect your console screen and Joy-Con controllers from getting scratched or damaged.

✔Designed with 20 card slot holders to keep your games safe and a zippered storage pocket to hold cables, headphones, and other accessories.

Note: The Mumba carrying case also offers maximum storage capacity with room for a Nintendo Switch (including protective case cover and both Joy-Cons attached), 20 game cards, extra Joy-Cons, cables, and more. (Please note that the carrying case is not designed for larger items like the Nintendo docking station, pro-controllers).

This Carrying Case perfectly compatible with Mumba Nintendo Switch Blade/Battle Series Protective case.（Protective case NOT included）

Maximum storage capacity: Fits for Switch, game cards, Joy-Cons, cables, headphone and other accessories

Dual protection: Shock and collision proof, prevents scratches and damage

Design: High quality durable EVA hard shell and waterproof surface

Easy to carry: Designed to makes Switch more secure, portable and travel friendly with wrist strap