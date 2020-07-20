Mumba Dockable Case for Nintendo Switch, [Blade Series] TPU Grip Protective Cover Case Compatible with Nintendo Switch Console and Joy-Con Controller (Black)



Price: $17.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 01:24:31 UTC – Details)



Feature:

✔Strudy hybrid TPU and PC materials offer protection from the impact of accidental falls or drops.

✔Precise cutouts allow for easy access to all ports and features without case removal.

✔No need to remove case to charge in Switch dock.

✔Easily cleaned fingerprints on the case with damp cloth.

GUARANTEED QUALITY: Every Mumba Switch case is tested for quality. If the case is not what you expected – return it to Amazon or contact us for a refund.

DOCKABLE CASE: Designed for Nintendo Switch and fit in the dock perfectly without taking off the case

FULL PROTECTION: Made with shock-absorbent flexible TPU and anti-scratch PC material, protects your device from everyday bumps, drops, falls, scratches, dust, and fingerprints

PERFECT MATCH: Designed with specially placed cut-outs so that all Switch features are accessible without interference

ERGONOMIC DESIGN: The ergonomically designed handles are easy to grip and comfortable for extended gameplay

EASY TO USE: This sturdy grip case allows you to take out both JoyCon without removing the whole case. Does not have to be removed to dock Switch