Multiverse of Madness is expected to be the biggest blockbuster of 2022. Marvel fans have been going crazy over the movie from the time it was released. After the advents of “Spiderman: No Way Home”, the excitement has risen more significantly. The movie has already been released worldwide. It has made one of the most successful openings at the box office.

The movie deals with the concept of the Multiverse. It takes over from where No Way Home ended. The botched spell of Dr.Strange had left the multiverse wide open. Several entities from other realities have entered the present timeline of MCU. This will be disastrous as such an incident will mess up the current timeline.

Numerous nexus events occurred that led to a maddening mess for the Sorcerer Supreme to deal with. The movie was expected to have multiple superhero characters. There were quite a few surprise elements in Multiverse of Madness as well. There were many new characters introduced that will play an important role going forward in the future. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Multiverse Of Madness And Its Bag Of Surprises

The Multiverse of Madness has presented the audiences with a number of exciting moments. Characters such as Mister Fantastic, Clea, and Black Bolt made cameo appearances.

The characters were portrayed by John Krasinski, Charlize Theron, and Anson Mount respectively.

The fans nearly jumped out of their seats when they saw the comeback of Patrick Stewart as Professor X.

Multiverse of Madness also features Captain Carter. The role is portrayed by Hayley Atwell.

The character of Captain Marvel also returned to MCU after Brie Larson was fired from the role. The new Captain Marvel has been played by Lashana Lynch.