Multiple Sources Confirm Tayshia Adams IS The New Bachelorette – And Clare Crawley Is Already Engaged!

Just after news broke that Clare Crawley was apparently back on Twitter, more Bachelorette tea has actually been spilled!!

ICYMI, news broke over the weekend that the 39- year- old was threatening to stop the program after a land- speed- record love connection with entrant Dale Moss, and report was she was set to be changed by Tayshia Adams The report completely discussed why all of a sudden recently manufacturers needed to hire a handful of emergency situation “backup contestants”– they required a complete plate for a new Bachelorette!

After Clare “liked” a tweet about Adams taking control of as the season’s lead on Sunday night, speculation entered into overdrive, and now even more insight has actually come out about the future of the program!

A source near the circumstance verified the to E! News the season WILL move from Clare to Tayshia midway through in an unmatched relocation:

“The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors. Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead.”

Wow!!

An expert has actually likewise verified the news with Us Weekly, so things might actually be taking a more remarkable turn than they generally …