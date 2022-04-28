Multiple sclerosis is a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system, characterized by numerous myelin-depleted foci in the CNS (brain-spinal cord). Myelin is a powerful substance that covers the nerve fibers, helping the nerve cells to transmit nerve impulses.

In the case of multiple sclerosis, myelin deprivation is an autoimmune process. The cause is not fully understood, viral infections, hereditary predisposition to myelin degradation play a role in development. Autoimmune damage to myelin in the CNS is the focal breakdown that results from the malfunction of diseased cells of the immune system. The following symptoms are observed at the beginning of the disease:

• Numbness in the face, legs, hands

• Decreased visual acuity (sometimes a sharp loss of vision in one eye, with partial or complete recovery in 3-6 months)

• Hypocrisy

• Irregularity of movements that is short but often repetitive

• Occasionally inability to urinate or incontinence

• dizziness, weakness, fatigue

• Hot tub syndrome, when the symptoms are most pronounced when taking a hot bath or eating hot food.

Patients with such complaints usually consult an ophthalmologist or neurologist. Ophthalmological examinations, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) examination, diagnostic puncture of the cerebrospinal fluid (acupuncture) help to diagnose the disease.

If multiple sclerosis is diagnosed, patients are prescribed immunosuppressive therapy, which alleviates the symptoms, restores impaired function, and reduces the likelihood of recurrence.

