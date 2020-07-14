Multiple People Who Celebrated 4th Of July At Crowded Michigan Lake Test Positive For Coronavirus

Multiple people who attended a major Fourth of July holiday party at a crowded Michigan lake have now tested positive for coronavirus, according to local news reports.

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan issued a statement on Monday that warned local residents of “several individuals” who tested positive for COVID-19 after partying at the Torch Lake sandbar over the recent holiday weekend. Worse yet, because the positively-tested individuals couldn’t recall everyone they’d come into contact with over that fateful weekend, officials are unable to perform contact tracing to tightly track the potential outbreak.

According to UpNorthLive, the health department’s official statement on the possible “additional cases” included the following (below):

“The positive cases were not able to offer identifying information for all potential contacts and therefore we want to make the public aware that those who attended could be at risk for exposure and additional cases could be seen in the coming days.”

Oh, boy. Here we go again… and it’d all be so preventable if people would just avoid large gatherings, wear masks, and be smart about how they go out and take care of their business. Sigh… State Health Officer Lisa Peacock added a statement on top of that, saying:

“This situation reminds us of how important it is to take precautions such as avoiding large gatherings whenever possible especially without social distancing and masking. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated event and leaves our community at risk when close contacts are not able to be identified and alerted to quarantine. We can’t stress enough how that it is imperative that we each do our part to stay safe and stay open.”

No kidding…

Videos posted to YouTube showing the weekend’s festivities seemed to confirm the fact there wasn’t a whole lot of social distancing taking place across the lake front and sand bar in the Antrim County body of water. You can see as much starting at the 1:05 mark in the video (below):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DYuWNfbU7Q

Yikes!!! Not great!

As of Monday afternoon, Michigan has seen more than 77,000 cases of coronavirus to go along with nearly 7,000 deaths over the past several months. We’ll see whether this out-of-control Fourth of July weekend makes matters worse in the state soon enough, now, won’t we?

