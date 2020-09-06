Multiple People, Including Activist Dominique Alexander, Detained After Incident At Rally In Downtown Dallas – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people, including activist Dominique Alexander, were detained Saturday following an incident at a rally in Downtown Dallas.

The incident was captured on video and showed Alexander, also the president of the Next Generation Action Network, and a group of counter-protesters walking up to a rally. Alexander was then seen being forced back by a person, which then led to a physical altercation between the two.

The incident happened during a Rescue America rally at the Main Street Garden Park in the downtown area. According to its website, the group holds rallies “pushing back on the radical Left.”

Police said multiple people were detained and taken to the department’s headquarters for questioning. According to police, the people detained received citations for the incident.

However, police later said Alexander was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Supporters of Alexander could be seen outside the headquarters through the afternoon and into the evening, calling for his release.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 469.682.1172.