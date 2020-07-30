Multiple Hong Kong pro-democracy candidates disqualified from upcoming election

At least a lots candidates were disqualified Thursday, consisting of popular Hong Kong activist and previous leader of the 2014 Umbrella Movement JoshuaWong

.

Others impacted consisted of a host of candidates from more conventional pro-democracy celebrations, in addition to other young activists who cut their political teeth in the demonstration motion.

On Twitter , Wong implicated the Chinese federal government of revealing a “total disregard for the will of (Hong Kongers)” and stomping on “the city’s last pillar of vanishing autonomy.”

In a declaration, the Hong Kong federal government stated it supported the choices by returning officers to “invalidate 12 nominees for this year’s Legislative Council (LegCo) General Election.”

It stated the candidates had actually been disallowed on the premises that they would not maintain the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s de facto constitution, just recently broadened with a brand-new security law troubled the city by Beijing, which criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces. Several letters published by disqualified candidates from returning officers notifying them of their choice pointed out previous opposition to the security law as a factor for the relocation. “Returning Officers are still reviewing the validity of other nominations according to the laws,” the Hong Kong federal government stated. “We do not rule out the possibility that more nominations would be invalidated.” The news comes in the middle of extensive reports that the federal government is preparing to hold off the elections, due to happen on September 6, to next year, due to a continuous increase in coronavirus cases in the city. It is unclear how the disqualifications will impact this, or whether there will be another round of elections next year if the surveys are delayed. In the declaration, the Hong Kong federal government stated it “respects and safeguards the lawful rights of Hong Kong people, including the right to vote and the right to stand for elections.”





