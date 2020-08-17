Multiple fires broke out across the Bay Area after rare thunderstorm, heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO,Calif (KRON)– Multiple fires burned across the Bay Area Sunday after a rare summer season thunderstorm

Alameda County

Multiple fires were reported nearCalaveras Rd andWelch Creek Rd in Sunol, which is now being described asthe Marsh Creek Complex Fire

The fires are around 850 acres with 0% containment.

Mandatory evacuations are in impact, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Approximately 10 houses are affected by the order.

Contra Costa County

In an alert, Cal Fire stated a Fire Warning on Morgan Territory Road had actually been released due to the growing fire, which was stimulated by lightning previously Sunday.

Multiple fires brought on by lightning that broke out across the county are being called the Deer Complex.

The fires are south of Briones Valley Road in Brentwood, at Marsh Creek and Deer Valley roadways, and inside Round Valley Regional Park.

An Air Quality Advisory has actually been released in the area.

Santa Clara County

The Marsh Fire was reported prior to 2 pm and burned an overall of 585-acres. It occurred in the area ofArroyo Hondo Rd and Oakridge Rd, northeast ofMilpitas

Marin County

Multiple little lightningfires broke out Smoke shows up on Mount Tam.

The very first fire that broke out in Mount Barnaby has prospective for 15-20 acres. There are presently no evacuation orders.