Multiple Cardinals Players/Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19

Multiple Cardinals gamers have actually checked positive for the coronavirus in the wake of the club’s latest tests. The precise number isn’t yet understood, though SportsGrid’s Craig Mish (Twitter link) reports “more than five” positive outcomes among the gamers, while The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that “between four and six” of a “combination of staff and players” checked positive. Former huge leaguer Trevor Plouffe tweeted previously today that “at least four”St Louis gamers checked positive.

This threatening news suggests that a junior varsity is now in the middle of a COVID-19 break out, following the 20 total reported cases in between Marlins gamers and the club’s coaches and training personnel. Yesterday’s Cardinals/Brewers video game was held off due to positive coronavirus tests for 2St Louis gamers.

The Marlins have not played considering that last Sunday, and it now appears unavoidable that the Cardinals will deal with a comparable schedule time out of a minimum of a week following today’s outcomes. Most instantly, today’s video game with the Brewers has actually been held off, according toHeyman Aside from the weekend series with the Brewers, the Cards were likewise set to play the Tigers 4 times (two times in Detroit, two times inSt Louis) from August 3-6, and after that continued the homestand with 3 video games versus the Cubs on August 7-9, and 3 versus the Pirates on August 10-12

The Cardinals were likewise expected to deal with the White Sox in the “Field Of Dreams” video game in …