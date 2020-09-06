Multiple boats sink at Trump boat parade on Texas’ Lake Travis

The sheriff’s department in Austin, Texas, said several boats sank during a boat parade in support of President Trump on Lake Travis on Saturday afternoon. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to “many” distress calls that started at 12:15 p.m. CT.

The Austin-Travis County EMS told CBS Austin affiliate KEYE that as of 3 p.m. CT, they have not been involved in any of the incidents. No injuries have been reported so far.

According to the sheriff’s department, the wake in the water was caused by “many, many” boats on the water.

Rough waters on Lake Travis as hundreds of boats in Trump boat parade. Several swaamped. #Statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/DPpKKhgljF — bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020

It’s unclear at this time how many total boats were part of the parade or how many sank. The Travis County Sheriff’s office said it is difficult to tally those numbers, as well as how many people needed rescuing, due to how many people were assisted by other boaters on the lake before first responders arrived, KEYE reports.

TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020

KEYE spoke to the parade’s organizer, Pacey Chynoweth, before the event. “In the middle of this COVID thing… this is a safe, effective way that we can socially distance. We can be in groups of ten or less,” she said.