‘Multi-act process’ aimed at overthrowing constitutional order in Armenia – human rights advocate on constitutional reforms – Armenian News

The past year’s developments around the Constitutional Court can be described as a complete process with multiple acts aimed at overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia, Ruben Melikyan, a co-founder of the Legal Path NGO said today, condemning the authorities’ constitutional reforms agenda being an extremely blatant legal abuse.

In his words, the recently adopted amendments brought the nation face to face in what the authorities have been calling a “constitutional crisis” over the entire period. “What they have been trumpeting loudly in the past year is what they actually created by their particular hands. There is one approach in accordance with which 2 or 3 judges are no longer [in the status of] a judge and still another approach – requiring that the judges continue serving just for the straightforward reason that [the authorities] acted negligently, failing woefully to amend what the law states ‘On the Constitutional Court’ in a timely manner. There can also be another approach, i.e. – that the document in question has a legal effect but is maybe not applicable,” Melikyan said, expressing support to the latter thesis.

“Even upon looking at those constitutional changes not [just as statements fixed] on a piece of paper – because they have really taken effect – we’re faced with a critical problem in terms of applicability, because we have a law on the Constitutional Court where in fact the familiar rule remains effective,” that he explained.

The controversial reforms, adopted by the National Assembly earlier this week, necessitate terminating the tenure of the Constitutional Court judges who’ve served for no less than 12 years. The same measure requires that Hrayr Tovmasyan resign since the chair of the high court to become a typical member.