Muller made a much better launch than polesitter Robin Frijns to lead into Turn 1, with van der Linde death Loic Duval to move himself approximately 3rd.

The 3 leaders ran nose-to-tail in the opening 10 laps of the race, with Muller needing to strive to keep the chasing pack at bay.

However, the Swiss motorist was gradually able to sculpt a space for himself, which grew to as much as 1.5 seconds prior to the pitstops started.

Van der Linde was first of the leaders to head to the pits on lap 14, with both Frijns and fourth-placed Duval following the next lap to cover the BMW motorist.

While the Audi duo emerged simply ahead of van der Linde after finishing their pitstops, cold tires suggested they were not able to avoid the BMW motorist from passing them and presuming 2nd position.

Meanwhile, Muller waited till lap 20 to finish his necessary pitstop and returned on track with a prolonged lead of more than 6 seconds.

The space in between the 2 chauffeurs dropped to under 3 seconds after a ‘safe zone’, prior to van der Linde closed in even more on Muller, possibly establishing a late race face-off.

However, van der Linde’s tires started to fade in the lasts of the race, permitting Muller to restore the space and win by 2.870 s.

Van der Linde however had the ability to rating BMW’s first podium of the year after the …