Muller urges Lewandowski to answer Messi comparison in Champions League quarter-final

The Polish striker is in red-hot kind and will meet among the video game’s biggest enemies next week

Thomas Muller is confident Robert Lewandowski can specify his case as the very best overall assailant today when Bayern Munich take on versus Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Lewandowski had a hand in all 4 of Bayern’s objectives on Saturday as they beat Chelsea 4-1 in the 2nd leg of their last-16 tie to book a location in the last 8.

The Bundesliga champions will now deal with Barcelona in the quarter-finals after they declared a 3-1 success over Napoli – with Lionel Messi when again showing essential as he scored a superb objective.

Both Messi and Lewandowski have actually taken pleasure in excellent seasons in front of objective with the duo winning their particular league’s GoldenBoot

While Messi is renowned for both producing and scoring objectives, Lewandowski likewise showcased his overall capability versus Chelsea as he contributed 2 helps, while discovering the back of the net two times himself.

Muller was asked after the match on Saturday which gamer he thought was the much better overall assailant today and appeared to back Lewandowski to offer the answer in their next match.

“We’ll see that on Friday. Lewy will have to answer this question,” Muller informed press reporters.

“Messi likewise played effectively …