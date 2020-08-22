Muller pips Rast to pole in wet qualifying

Qualifying was successfully divided into 2 parts after Timo Glock’s BMW oversteered at the exit of Turn 2 and got beached in the gravel, drawing out the sole warning of the session.

Audi’s Mike Rockenfeller had actually led qualifying up until that point with a time of 1m59.919 s, however that was rapidly taken over by a flurry of fast laps as the session resumed for 12 minutes after the disturbance.

Rockenfeller returned to the leading after setting the very first sub 1m58s lap, however was rapidly deposed once again – this time by the BMW of Philipp Eng.

Muller and Rast traded times at the head of the leaderboard afterwards, prior to Muller fired in a lap of 1m57.882 s to put himself conveniently at the top.

Rast handled to enhance his own time in the passing away minutes of qualifying in his quote to difficulty Muller, however fell 0.038 s except beating his Audi stablemate to pole position.

Robin Frijns, who took a double pole position on the sprint design of Lausitzring last weekend, certified 3rd, 0.358 s behind his Abt Audi colleagueMuller

Mike Rockenfeller made it an Audi 1-2-3-4 with a time of 1m58.184 s, benching the leading BMW of Marco Wittmann to 6th.

Lucas Auer made it through an off track expedition to surface seventh, a 2nd down on the pole time, with his BMW stablemates Eng and Sheldon van der Linde qualifying right behind in 8th and …