Mulaudzi & Ramalepe debut for Dinamo-BSUPC as Simpore’s brace seals Cup final date with Minsk

The South Africans made a great start in their brand-new group as their side advanced to the final in design thanks to the Burkinabe’s brace on Wednesday

Rhoda Mulaudzi and Lebohang Ramalepe made their launchings for Dinamo- BSUPC as Salimata Simpore’s brace guaranteed a 7-2 semi-final triumph over Bobruichanka regardless of Macklins Chinonaire’s effort.

Mulaudzi and Ramalepe signed up with Dinamo from South African sides Polokwane FC and Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies on Friday and were handed their very first looks versus Bobruichanka on Wednesday.

Following up on her strike in Dinamo’s 5-1 first-leg win, Simpore continued from where she ended as she struck a double to seal Yuri Ivanovich’s group a location in the final with a 12 -3 aggregate win.

On the other hand, Nigeria striker Chinonaire, who got the alleviation in Bobruichanka’s first-leg defeat at Dinamo, discovered the net when again however might not assist them to distress their opponents.

Despite holding a four-goal first-leg lead, the hosts kept their vigor as Anastasia Shlapakova established Anastasia Shuppo to hand them an early lead after simply 6 minutes in the encounter.

Yuliya Slesarchik played a great travel through to Simpore for the latter to discover the internet, doubling the lead for Dinamo 4 minutes later on however Buzinova Elena pulled one back for Bobruichanka in the 14 th …