Mulan’s move to Disney Plus proves how fast the pandemic changed entertainment

Five months ago, I and many other people declared that despite Universal’s Trolls World Tour skipping theaters to premiere digitally, the idea of Disney exploring the same route with big blockbusters like Mulan was preposterous.

I was wrong.

Mulan, regarded as one of Disney’s biggest films of the year, will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus in the United States and other countries where Disney Plus is available. The film will cost an additional $30, which people will own as long as they are Disney Plus subscribers. Disney has essentially created a video-on-demand portal within its own streaming service, which will give Disney 100 percent of sales revenue, 100 percent control over how people watch the movie, and 100 percent of user data.

“We’re very pleased to be able to bring Mulan to our consumer base that has been waiting for it for a long, long time as we’ve had to unfortunately move our theatrical date several times,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said on an earnings call.

Moving Mulan, a film that, in pre-COVID times, may have generated north of $1 billion at the box office, to Disney Plus is a radical shift for the entertainment industry. While Chapek told analysts on the call that Disney is “looking at Mulan as one-off,” a Disney source told The Verge that “we put in enough…