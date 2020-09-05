Mulan review: Live-action remake on Disney Plus a timely, moving take



While the release of Disney’s live-action Mulan remake has faced several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, its long-awaited debut on Disney Plus feels perfectly timed. The movie’s messages of female empowerment, bravery and devotion to family all are particularly moving as we navigate a changing, uncertain world.

As in the beloved 1998 animated film, Mulan (Yifei Liu) struggles to strike a balance between embracing her abilities and honoring her family in China. As a woman centuries ago, she’s told it’s her duty to bring honor through marriage. But from a young age, Mulan‘s father sees she’s blessed with a special energy, or “chi.” As she gets older, it’s not only Mulan who must face the struggle of hiding her abilities; her father also experiences the heartrending pain of having to overlook his daughter’s skills just because she’s a girl.

“Chi is for warriors, not daughters,” her father tells her as a child. “Soon, you’ll be a young woman, and it is time for you to hide your gift away.”

This oft-repeated narrative leads Mulan to…