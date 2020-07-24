‘Mulan,’ postponed, ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Avatar’ sequel pushed back by Disney as coronavirus pandemic continues

‘ STAR WARS’ STAR JOHN BOYEGA RECOMMENDS HE’S DONE WITH THE REQUIRE IN INSTAGRAM POST: ‘I’ VE CARRIED ON’

“Over the last few months, it’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for ‘Mulan’ as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world,” a Disney representative informed The Post.

Disney’s relocation comes simply days after WarnerBros indefinitely postponed the release of its big-budget spy film, “Tenet,” which had actually been slated to strike theaters on August 12.

It’s likewise the current gut punch to movie theater industry, which had been banking on “Mulan” to assist it resume company. Earlier Thursday, AMC pushed back its resuming to“mid-to-late August” due to the reality that there are no brand-new films to reveal up until then, when “Mulan” was slated to strike the cinemas.

Disney likewise verified the hold-up of a chest of big-budget movies, moving a few of its most significant flicks like the “Avatar” and “Star Wars” franchises well into 2022.

Disney’s slate modifications consist of:

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” moving 2 weeks toAug 28

“Death on the Nile” is now debuting 2 weeks in the futureOct 23

“The Empty Man” will get here onDec 4

“The French Dispatch” is unset

“Antlers” is now datedFeb 19, 2021

“The Last Duel” will get hereOct 15, 2021, after at first being slated for a minimal release on Christmas Day 2020, and a wider release in 2021.

An untitled Disney Live Action movie will fill in “Avatar 2” onDec 16, 2021.

Looking into 2022, the Mouse House stated it now anticipates “Avatar 2,” which was slated forDec 17, 2021, to strike theaters onDec 16,2022 “Avatar 3” will move fromDec 22, 2021, toDec 20,2024 “Avatar 4” is pushed fromDec 19, 2025, toDec 18, 2026, and “Avatar 5” will move fromDec 17, 2027, toDec 12, 2028.

The untitled “Star Wars” film, which was anticipated to come out onDec 16, 2022, will now transfer toDec 22,2023 The other 2 untiled “Star Wars” flicks will now strike theaters onDec 19, 2025, andDec 17, 2027.