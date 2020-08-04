Mulan is heading to Disney Plus on September 4th for $30

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan will be released on Disney+ on September 4th for $29.99 the company announced today.

Disney executives walked through the new plan for Mulan’s release during an earnings call with analysts today.

“We thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring [Mulan] in a timely manner,” Chapek added. In countries where Disney Plus is not available, Disney is releasing Mulan in theaters on the same date. The new release date follows Warner Bros.’ announcement that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet would get a staggered release. Tenet will open in approximately 70 international territories on August 26th before getting a limited release in the United States on September 3rd. It will go city by city in the United States as the country battles climbing coronavirus cases.

Last month, Disney delayed Mulan indefinitely, pulling the film from its theatrical calendar. Two of Disney’s other upcoming films, The New Mutants and Black Widow, remain with their respective release dates of August 28th and November 6th. A spokesperson at the time told Variety that “it’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis.”

Mulan has faced a bumpy road. The film was originally supposed to be