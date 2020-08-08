‘Mulan’ is finally heading to Disney+… for $30

It simply might not remain in the theaters.

Disney DIS revealed on Tuesday that the remake of the 1998 animated classic will be heading to Disney+, the business’s brand-new streaming service, for an extra cost of $2999 The movie will be offered on September 4.

Bob Chapek, Disney’s CEO, stated the pandemic has actually required the business to consider “different approaches” to much better serve customers.

“We thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring this exceptional family friendly film to them in a timely manner,” he stated on the business’s 3rd quarter profits call.

Chapek included that “Mulan” will be launched concurrently in theaters in markets where Disney+ is not offered and, naturally, where theaters are open. The news of the release came as Disney launched harsh quarterly outcomes that revealed the degree to which the business’s media empire was wrecked by the pandemic. The business reported that it had a bottom line of almost $5 billion in the 3rd quarter this year. In addition to its massive quarterly loss, Disney’s parks company was struck particularly hard by COVID-19 Its parks and resort system lost $3.5 billion in the quarter and the system’s profits was down a tremendous 85% from the quarter a year prior. Overall sales for the business fell 42% to $118 billion. One intense area was Disney+, Disney’s …

