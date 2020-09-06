‘Mulan’ boycott: Pro-democracy activists rally over the lead actress’ support for Hong Kong police

Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are reigniting calls to boycott the film, now joined by activists in Thailand and Taiwan. The calls erupted last year when the film’s lead actress Liu Yifei expressed support for Hong Kong police, who anti-government demonstrators accuse of using excessive force to quell unrest.

“This film is released today. But because Disney kowtows to Beijing, and because Liu Yifei openly and proudly endorses police brutality in Hong Kong, I urge everyone who believes in human rights to #BoycottMulan,” prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong tweeted on Friday.

Yifei, a Chinese-born US citizen, waded into the conversation last year at the height of the protests in Hong Kong, which began as largely peaceful demonstrations and eventually morphed into frequent clashes between protesters and police.

“I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong,” she posted on Weibo in August 2019.

Calls to boycott "Mulan" followed immediately after and soon enough, #BoycottMulan was trending on Twitter — which is banned in China. Meanwhile, comments on Yifei's post on Weibo, the dominant social platform in China, echoed her support for Hong Kong police and Beijing.

