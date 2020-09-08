Mulan boycott explained: Why some fans are skipping Disney’s new remake



Mulan, Disney’s latest live-action remake of a beloved ’90s cartoon classic, has divided critics. Some laud its spectacle and thematic resonance, while others criticized its middling characters and storyline. But it’s also dividing social media, with many calling for you to boycott the new flick, which is available on Disney Plus for $30.

The boycott circles around two Chinese issues: The treatment of Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region — where some of the film was shot — and China’s crackdown of human freedoms in Hong Kong.

As noted by novelist Jeanette Ng in a Monday tweet, the credits in Mulan show a “Special Thanks” to the “Publicity Department of CPC Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Committee.” That’s the propaganda wing of the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s Xianjang government, where it’s been estimated that over a million Uyghur Muslims have been forced into re-education camps.

Claiming to…