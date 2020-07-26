Mulafnxal for Airpod Pro/for Airpod 3 Case, Cute 3D Funny Soft Silicone Air pods Pro Cover, Fun Cool Design Skin Shell, Protection Stylish Fashion Keychain Cases for Airpods 3 (Strawberry Milk Box)



Price: $10.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 12:26:33 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Comprehensive Protection.



The high-quality organic silicone wraps the entire AirPods Pro body, which effectively prevents the AirPods Pro charging box from being damaged by the outside world, and has the functions of preventing fingerprints, impacts, and dust.

Equipped with Carabiner.



The AirPods Pro protective shell comes with a sturdy metal carabiner, which can be hung firmly on a backpack or belt, and can be easily carried when traveling, working and leisure.

Compatible for

Airpods Pro(3rd Gen)

Airpods Pro(3rd Gen)

Airpods Pro(3rd Gen)

Airpods Pro(3rd Gen)

Airpods Pro(3rd Gen)

Airpods Pro(3rd Gen)

Material

Silicone

Silicone

Silicone

Silicone

Silicone

Silicone

Included Carabiner

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✔❤SUPER PROTECTION❤Soft silicone material fancy pattern cartoon girly shockproof and drop proof shell and have good shock absorption, protects your air pods from unnecessary bumps, dents and scratches.

✔❤COMPATIBLE WITH WIRELESS CHARGE 100%❤ This case is support with wireless charge 100% for air pods pro, you no need worry about that it will effect wireless charge within this case on your air pods pro. And this case was made of high quality environmentally friendly silicone, well-made, soft and snug, safe non-toxic, durable and outstanding quality.

✔❤FITS PERFECTLY❤This case is made from vivid color rubber and in a so chic special fantasy style, it’s soft and very easy to insert and remove, fits your air pods pro like a glove and all function buttons of the air pods pro accessible without removal of this case.

✔❤SERVICE❤The cute cartoon case is compatible with airpods pro (3rd Generation Airpods) with a very eye-catching cute animal keychain. Your satisfaction is our first goal!