Muhammad Dahlan is main beneficiary of UAE-Israel deal – Middle East Monitor

Yoni Ben-Menachem, previous Israeli officer in the Military Intelligence Service– Aman, anticipates dismissed Fatah member, Muhammad Dahlan, to benefit the most as an outcome of the UAE’s normalisation deal with Israel.

“The normalisation agreement between the UAE and Israel opens the door for Dahlan’s return to the Palestinian arena, and renews his attempts to assume the position of the Palestinian Authority president, which may pave the way for talking about the end of the political alliance between Dahlan and Hamas, and the establishment of strongholds for him in the West Bank, waiting for the appropriate time to return to Ramallah,” Ben-Menachem composed in a post released on News One news website.

“Dahlan disappears from time to time and then surprises the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank with his return again, and now Dahlan returns to the Palestinian arena thanks to the Emirati normalisation agreement with Israel as the special adviser to Mohammed Bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, who participated in concluding the agreement with Israel,” he included.

READ: UAE, Israel indication very first trade arrangement considering that peace deal

On 13 August, United States President Donald Trump revealed a peace deal in between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi stated the deal was an effort …