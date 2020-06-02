Muhammad Ali Would Have Condemned Violent Protesters, Says Ex-Wife Khalilah Ali



Torching police vehicles and looting shops is NOT what Muhammad Ali would have needed … so says his ex-wife, Khalilah, who tells TMZ Sports the boxing legend could be livid with the George Floyd protests turning violent.

Riots have damaged out in lots of cities throughout the nation after what began as peaceable protests following Floyd’s dying … with President Trump calling on the National Guard to attempt to finish the chaos.

While Ali says Muhammad would applaud the individuals making their voices heard … he would not be okay with these wreaking havoc to make it occur.

“Muhammad would flip his switch,” Khalilah — who was married to Ali from 1967 to 1976 — tells us. “He would go off on everybody in here.”

“I know that Ali would retaliate. He would really go off on people and I would love to see him romp and rave over these people hurting people, and burning up our businesses, and hurting people in the streets and burning up police cars.”

“That is uncalled for. Ali would not like that at all.”

Khalilah — who was Ali’s adviser for his greatest protest in refusing to combat within the Vietnam War — praises the various who’re doing it the RIGHT approach … and requires the violence to cease.

“For the real, honest, nonviolent protesters … keep protesting. Make sure everybody starts learning to vote. Whether you like the system or not, you are the system. So, you can change the world.”

As for Floyd’s dying … Ali says there isn’t a excuse for officer Derek Chauvin‘s actions.