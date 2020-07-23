Mudrunner – American Wilds Edition – PlayStation 4



Mud Runner – American Wilds is the ultimate version of the Indie hit Mud Runner , including all DLC already released, as well as the upcoming American Wilds expansion that will push your gameplay experience even further! Put yourself in the driver’s seat and take powerful all-terrain vehicles across extreme landscapes with only a map and compass as guides. In Mud Runner – American Wilds Edition, drive more than 30 powerful all-terrain vehicles, and equip them with 60 add-ons to suit your mission! Complete your objectives and deliveries across 10 unique sandbox maps and 11 challenge maps set in the untamed landscapes of Siberia and for the first time in Mud Runner, northern USA!

New Challenges – all-new driving experiences to master over varied environments with the most iconic US vehicles from household brands such as Hummer, Western Star and Chevrolet

Drive with friends – go solo or join up to three others in co-op multiplayer

True-to-Life Physics – Overcome muddy terrain, rivers, and other obstacles that realistically react to the weight and movement of the vehicle – made possible by the game’s advanced physics engine

The most complete Mud Runner experience – Mud Runner – American Wilds includes the full game and all Mud Runner DLC already available