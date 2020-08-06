Much of Russia’s Blockchain Voter Data Is Now for Sale on the Dark Web

Passport data from 1.14 million Russians is now readily available for sale on underground stores through the dark web. This data was taken from people who enacted the nation’s current constitutional reform referendum, which used Blockchain innovation.

According to Kommersant, pricing quote info supplied by the hackers, prohibited sellers have actually currently offered over “30 thousand lines” of a file which contains the dripped data. Lines are noted at an expense of $1.50 each, however the price-per-line goes as low as $1 for celebrations buying the data wholesale.

Although passport data can not always be utilized for delicate functions, the sellers declare their info will permit purchasers to acquire credit report, house addresses, and business names signed up by each victim.

The credibility of the data was validated by the regional media outlet after getting a text file including some of the taken passport data.

According to an examination released by Russian language media outlet Meduza, an archive entitled “degvoter.zip” was openly readily available for download for numerous hours through a federal government site on July 1.