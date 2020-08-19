Much awaited WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones are now shipping

Sony and its retail partners are now shipping the brand-new WH-1000XM4 cordless noise-cancelling headphones throughout North America and Europe.

Sony introduced the much-anticipated cans at the start of the month and started accepting pre-orders. Now it will deliver next day shipment to your door in markets like the United States and Germany and in a couple of days in the UK.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 cost the exact same $350/ ₤ 350/EUR380 as the WH-1000XM3 however bring a couple of enhancements. Key amongst them is the capability to couple with 2 gadgets and turn on need. The brand-new QN1 chip that does the active sound cancellation magic has actually been upgraded and the headphones themselves have a matte surface, lost weight headband and bigger earcups.