Much Anticipated Central Bank Digital Currencies Raise Privacy Concerns

Central Bank Digital Currencies, or CBDCs, have been an extremely popular topic in the cryptosphere and financial world as a whole, particularly with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. In the United States, the necessity for a universal electronic payment system for stimulus checks gave rise to a proposition for the creation of a digital dollar and its implementation.

While members of the U.S. government move to produce a CBDC on the back of the pandemic, it doesn’t end there. A recent report by the Bank for International Settlements has also unmasked that the development of CBDCs could be accelerated by the impact of the coronavirus on retail payments, which have seen a sharp decline in cash payments due to concerns over viral transmission.

However, CBDCs have been in the works for several years in some countries, as there are numerous other benefits in the eyes of lawmakers that speak in support of introducing them. In fact, the Chinese government has been taking care of its digital yuan since 2015, with few information about the project being known.

Put shortly, CBDCs are fundamentally a digital version of a country’s fiat currency. While this already exists for virtually all national currencies by means of bank account balances, the main idea around CBDCs is that most the information regarding transactions and balances could be centralized in a single or a few databases run by the us government or assigned proxies. This bears multiple benefits but in addition raises some concerns, particularly when it concerns citizens’ financial privacy.

Recent moves around CBDCs

China is by far the first choice when it comes to CBDCs, even more so than the U.S., whose efforts have only been materialized with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the People’s Bank of China’s Na­tional Coun­cil for So­cial Se­cu­rity announced the completion of the backend architecture development for the digital yuan. Even large local companies such as the ride-hailing app DiDi seem to be joining the digital yuan network.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the aftermath of the coronavirus and the ever-growing “digital arms race” with China has generated CBDCs going for a central role in last month’s Senate Banking Committee. The committee called upon experts within the crypto industry, like Charles Cascarilla, the CEO of Paxos, as well as former CFTC Chair Chris Giancarlo as witnesses.

While China and the U.S. have taken the mainstage, other countries are developing their very own CBDCs and experimenting with different varieties of technology. The Bank of Japan, for example, has recently announced it will begin working on an unique CBDC, an electronic yen.

CBDCs: A wolf in sheep’s clothing

While some may see the recent growth around CBDCs as an optimistic sign for Bitcoin (BTC) and digital assets in general, further reaffirming the validity of blockchain technology, the others believe they’ll compete with cryptocurrencies while removing their founding ethos: financial privacy and sovereignty built on top of a peer-to-peer transaction system.

There are multiple concerns about the creation of CBDCs, however. While some of them revolve around the security and centralization of data and access, the main issue is privacy. Many point out CBDCs because the start of demonetization that is itself an endeavor to eliminate untraceability in the financial sector. Tone Vays notes that CBDC’s will be the first step toward demonetization while providing none of the benefits that pseudonymous currencies like Bitcoin do. He told Cointelegraph:

“These new digital dollars will still be confiscatable, and they will still be censored if the banks want them to be, so nothing changes. It’s all about the elimination of cash, and the sooner that happens, the sooner Bitcoin will shoot to the moon.”

When it concerns privacy, it doesn’t end with demonetization. The aforementioned “security and centralization” concerns also boil down to privacy when further analyzed. When information is centralized, it could be easily accessed, which means users’ financial information can be targeted by the us government or even criminals. Of course, other risks like actual theft continue to be at play.

The end of financial privacy?

More “Orwellian” concerns arise when CBDCs are increasingly being created by countries like China that use mass surveillance technology on its populace. Some fear that the digital yuan and even other CBDCs can be part of some social scoring system such as the one currently used in China. CBDCs may also serve as a punishment mechanism by which users are blocked from transacting if the government deems it so.

As concerns around digital privacy continue to grow in 2020, CBDCs appear to pose a significant threat, simply because they may signal the demise of paper currency. With this at heart, cryptocurrencies will be the only option to achieve financial anonymity, as well as then, digital assets like Bitcoin may be tracked successfully with the use of tools provided by a few crypto forensics companies.

Moreover, privacy-centric cryptocurrencies like Monero (XMR), Zcash (ZEC) and others will be the only alternatives, but one must wonder if they will soon be legal to make use of in the future, simply because they have been accused of facilitating money laundering and other financial crimes. Additionally, such crypto forensics firms may soon discover a solution to trace even the most anonymous coins.

Are CBDCs worth it?

Although CBDCs are just starting to look like an unavoidable future rather than only a novelty, they might not have the maximum amount of impact as some in the crypto industry fear. For one, they may maybe not eliminate cash and coexist with paper currency, at the very least for the immediate future.

Additionally, experts believe they’ll have a hard time displacing stablecoins. According to a current report by CryptoCompare, Tether (USDT) still represents 69% of the sum total volume exchange to and from Bitcoin. Thus, it’ll be hard for almost any CBDC to challenge this dominance.

It’s unclear whether stablecoins will over come CBDCs in the long-run or if privacy coins will even be around, but according to Matthew Graham, a veteran investment banker in China and the CEO of Beijing-based Sino Global Capital, the digital yuan aims to restore the dollar and not Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies, and the exact same may be true for other countries.

Furthermore, many also genuinely believe that CBDCs don’t actually fix the most pressing and meaningful problems in today’s monetary system as well as if they did, CBDCs would still be plagued with technical difficulties and shortcomings, the absolute most severe which today being their insufficient interoperability with other CBDCs or other electronic payment systems.

It’s unclear when CBDCs will certainly take off and also to what degree, but if they’re heavily implemented, it’s possible that citizens will lose just one more set of financial liberties and privacy to convenience — a picture that’s all too familiar.