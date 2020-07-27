MTV’s True Life Alum Charlie Balducci Dies Unexpectedly At 44 Years Old

A reality TV icon has tragically passed away.

Charlie Balducci died unexpectedly in his New York home at just 44 years old. According to TMZ, the True Life: I’m Getting Married star was found unresponsive in his bed at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 25; he was pronounced dead at the scene when paramedics arrived for a patient suffering suspected cardiac and respiratory arrest.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office told E! News on Monday that Charlie’s cause of death is still pending. His mother confirmed the news to TMZ, noting that the father-of-two — who was last seen around 2 a.m. Saturday morning — was not sick: she said the last time they spoke, Charlie told her how happy he was to be spending time with his two sons, who are 17 and 19.

As you may know, Charlie was something of a reality TV pioneer when he and his wife Sabrina Baludcci appeared on the MTV series back in 2001 where cameras documented their wedding journey. You may recall the memorable moment on their wedding day when Charlie got a bit stressed after the limo driver arrived late. In a viral clip, the groom-to-be was recorded storming down his neighborhood street in a white tux while on the phone with the limo driver, shouting:

“I will gut you like the f**king piece of s**t you are. I’ll hunt you down like f**king cattle.”

Charlie ultimately arrived at his wedding two hours late, but he became a reality TV legend — which he parlayed into founding the NycArtsCypher: a non-profit organization that promotes positive values through arts and entertainment.

Even though the business has been temporarily closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company still continues its mission online. It’s nice to know he was such a positive force in his later years.

In one of his final tweets, Charlie shared an inspiring — and, in hindsight, haunting — quote about living life to the fullest because “life gives no guarantees.”

He tweeted:

“Today let us remember that life gives no guarantees. It is uncertain and unpredictable. Hence, it is our absolute duty to make the most of each day.”

Wow.

Charlie and Sabrina were one of the three couples featured on the I’m Getting Married episode of True Life. They were discovered during a dress fitting by a woman who said they were hysterical. The pair were married for over a decade.

Pay tribute to Charlie by watching his infamous reality TV moment (below):

R.I.P.