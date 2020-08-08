MTV VMAs Will Not Be Held Indoors At Barclays Center – Deadline

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards have actually chosen versus holding an indoors occasion at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Instead, it will stage a series of outside efficiencies in different New York City districts.

The reveal will still be hung onAug 30. The outdoors programs will happen in front of minimal or no audiences.

“In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event,” stated an MTV declaration. “The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved.”